LineageOS announces browser flashing, Android 17 plans, and new supported devices

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR LineageOS has announced new “Summertime updates,” introducing a new browser-based flashing tool, redesigned Updater app, and more.

The Updater app is getting Google’s Material 3 Expressive finish and now offers faster OTA installs.

LineageOS has also confirmed that development of LineageOS 24 based on Android 17 is underway, alongside expanded device support.

After recently speaking up about Android’s sideloading changes, the LineageOS team has announced a major development update, bringing several improvements that make the custom Android ROM easier to install and use.

Some of the biggest highlights in the platform’s “Summertime updates” announcement include a long-awaited browser-based flashing tool, a redesigned Updater app, expanded device support, and confirmation that development of the next major release based on Android 17 is underway.

What’s new in LineageOS? Perhaps the biggest addition is the new web-based flashing tool that allows users to install LineageOS directly from their browsers. The tool is available through the project’s download portal and supports Fastboot, ADB, and even Samsung’s Odin flashing protocol. That said, the platform notes that it doesn’t completely replace the traditional installation process. Users will still need to follow the device-specific instructions in the LineageOS wiki.

LineageOS

Meanwhile, the project has also overhauled its Updater app with a fresh Material 3 Expressive design. Beyond the visual refresh, the app now displays the Android Security Bulletin (ASB) level included in each update before installation, making it easier to see exactly which security patches you’re getting. LineageOS says A/B OTA packages are now streamed by default as well, reducing the storage space required for updates while speeding up the installation process.

On the software front, LineageOS says it has adapted to Google’s new Android 16 security patching model, bundling most security fixes into quarterly releases. The team says it will continue testing and merging monthly security patches for current LineageOS releases while also backporting fixes to several older branches where possible.

LineageOS

Talking about the future, the developers confirmed that work on LineageOS 24 has officially begun following Google’s Android 17 release. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t shared a release timeline yet, but says development is progressing well.

In addition to these key features, LineageOS has updated several other bundled apps. The default Gallery app now supports Motion Photos, double-tap video seeking, and resuming video playback from where you left off. Seedvault, Etar Calendar, and the Twelve music player have also received updates.

Lastly, this update also expands LineageOS support to a range of new devices across Samsung, Motorola, Sony, Xiaomi, and other brands. If you’re wondering whether your device made the cut, you can check the full list in the official announcement.

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