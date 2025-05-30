One of the greatest platformers of all time is currently free on Android

TL;DR Limbo is currently free on both PC and Android via the Epic Games Store.

The stylish 2010 title is considered one of the best platformers ever made.

It will be free until June 5, but it remains in your account forever once claimed.

Platforming games have long been one of the best suited to playing on phones, and if you act quickly, you can grab one of the best platformers of all time for keeps. The essential horror/puzzle/platform title Limbo is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store, and it’s available on both PC and Android.

In case you somehow missed Playdead’s 2010 classic, Limbo is a stylish black and white platformer where you control a boy searching for his sister in a dangerous land. Many of the game’s puzzles rely on trial and error, with the expectation that the player will frequently die and restart from the last checkpoint.

Each of those deaths is pretty gruesome. You’ll be impaled by giant spiders, crushed in hydraulic presses, and smashed by bear traps as you make your way to the end of the game. Despite this, watching your character ragdoll due to the unique physics engine is actually a highlight.

The game was released on Android over a decade ago, but the critically acclaimed 2016 sequel Inside has not. It was ported to iOS way back in 2017, but for whatever reason, it never received an Android release. Playdead’s third game has been in development for more than eight years at this point, but there’s still no news on a release date.

Regardless, you can claim Limbo from the Epic Games Store for free until June 5, so don’t miss out. Once claimed, it will remain on your account forever. On PC, you can grab both Limbo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

