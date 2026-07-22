This new Flip phone is heavy on colors and light on your wallet

TL;DR Light’s latest minimalist device is a flip phone that’s available in six bold colors.

It has a 2.8-inch OLED screen, an octa-core MediaTek chipset, a 1,800mAh battery, and a 12MP camera.

It’s priced at $299 and will start shipping from April 2027.

Light, the company behind minimalist phones such as the Light Phone 3, has decided to take its minimal-phone formula and apply it to flip phones. The company’s new Light Flip is its answer to customers asking for a flip phone that isn’t poorly built or packed with addictive (or useless) apps.

The Light Flip will be available in six colors: Black, Navy, Red, Pink, Yellow, and Gray. What’s more, the company is using its tried-and-tested formula from the three generations of Light Phones it has built previously for its Flip phone as well. The phone will run LightOS and include tools like an alarm, calendar, directions, music, podcasts, and more. It even comes with a built-in authenticator app for two-factor authentication.

The phone will come with a 2.8-inch OLED screen, a 12MP camera, and a T9 keypad. It also gets a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports 5G and LTE networks and works with eSIM and physical nano-SIM cards. Plus, there’s support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, so users can connect Bluetooth earbuds and headphones as well.

It comes with 128GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM. An octa-core MediaTek MT8873 chipset does all the heavy lifting (not that there’s much to do), and everything is powered by a 1,800mAh battery. The phone is also IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, and can withstand light rain and splashes.

The company has intentionally not included an exterior display, per users’ requests. However, the phone does come with a notification light on the front, so users can see when they have an unread notification without opening their phone.

The Light Flip can be pre-ordered right now and is priced at $299, making it the cheapest phone the company has offered so far. Customers can also get it with Light’s service plan for $39/month with a two-year contract. The phone is expected to ship in April 2027.

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