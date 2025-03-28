This new minimalist phone costs as much as the Galaxy S25

TL;DR The Light Phone 3 is finally reaching early buyers, nine months after it became available for pre-order.

The minimalist phone features a 3.92-inch OLED display, which is a significant improvement over the E-ink panel on the previous model.

The device is priced at $799, but you can pre-order it for $599 right now.

The Light Phone 3 is finally here, nine months after the company started taking pre-orders for the minimalist phone. Priced at $799, the latest model brings several upgrades to the table, including a 3.92-inch OLED display, two cameras, a new scroll wheel, and more.

Like its predecessor, the Light Phone 3 has a minimal design with the new OLED screen and a large speaker grille on the front. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the top edge integrated into the power button, a two-step shutter button, volume controls, and a menu button on the right, and the new scroll wheel on the left.

You also get a USB-C port for charging and data syncing, along with two cameras: a front-facing 8MP selfie shooter and a 50MP main camera on the back. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, features 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rounding off the hardware is a 1,800mAh battery, which should easily last a full day.

As for software and features, the Light Phone 3 doesn’t offer a whole lot. You can use it to make calls, send texts, take pictures, set alarms, or use a timer. The phone also features a built-in calculator, a calendar, a directory, support for navigation directions, a notes and voice memo option, and a simple music player.

The Light Phone 3 is a pretty cool minimalist phone with a solid design and a decent enough feature set, but its $799 price tag might be difficult to justify for most buyers. You can get much more capable phones, like the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16, at this price.

However, if you’re not satisfied with your current smartphone and want something that forces you to reduce your screen time, you can order the Light Phone 3 from the company’s website right away. Those who pre-ordered the device earlier should start receiving their phones beginning today, while new buyers should expect to receive their devices in July.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like