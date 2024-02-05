10 best life simulator games for Android

A life simulator is quite the niche genre. They are games where you control someone’s or something’s life. It can vary greatly depending on one’s definition. The Sims, for instance, is a classic life simulator. However, Tamagotchi is technically one as well, except it’s a pet’s life instead of a person’s life. In any case, there are a ton of riffs and variants to the genre and, thus, a ton of games to choose from. Here are the best life simulator games for Android! We also have a general list of the best simulation games here!

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Price: Free to play

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is one of Nintendo’s most significant properties, and it fulfills most of the requirements for a life sim. The game drops you onto a deserted island, and you create your own little space there. Players can design their campsites however they want, collect various items, craft multiple things, and collect well over 1,000 pieces of furniture, clothing, and other accessories. It’s an excellent time-waster from Nintendo, even if it pales compared to the Nintendo Switch version. You can find even more games like this one here.

AltLife Price: Free to play

AltLife is a whole life simulator by the genre’s very definition. You start life as a baby and work your way up through adulthood and on to death. Players choose careers, relationships, activities, and various other things. You can even have kids, grandchildren, and other things. There are some downsides to the game. For instance, you can’t keep going as one of your grandchildren after you die, and some UI elements are a bit clunky occasionally. However, this is one of the better examples of life simulator games on mobile.

BitLife Price: Free to play

BitLife is AltLife’s biggest competitor, and the two games play similarly. Your character is born, lives, grows up, makes decisions, and eventually dies. You can go the classic route of college, career, and marriage or descend into a life of crime. The choice is yours. This one is a text-style game similar to AltLife, so everything takes place in text format with no graphics. However, in return, you get a life simulator that swings among the best. There are some bugs, though, and they can occasionally be annoying.

Chinese Parents Price: Free to play

Chinese Parents is one of the newer life simulation games on mobile. It will be officially released in 2022. The game has you living the life of a Chinese child. You start at birth and have 18 years to live under the thumbs of your Chinese parents. Like most life sims, the decisions you make help sculpt your character. There are also things called Fragments that let you improve your stats. It has social life elements as well. It’s a well-rounded game, and we’re happy to see good life sims still coming out.

Godus Price: Free to play

Godus is an exciting game. You don’t live a specific life with only one person. Instead, you live the life of a god. The game starts with a small society trying to build itself out, and you can help or hinder the progress as you see fit. Some options include natural disasters, assisting citizens to build various dwellings, or performing miracles. When you’re done, you can wipe out the civilization and call it a day. This one has its ups and downs, but it’s generally a solid title overall.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Price: Free to play

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a simulation game at Hogwarts. You enroll as a student, pick your house, and go to school. Players learn to concoct potions, cast spells and do other things. The character then duels with other wizards and stuff like that. There are various ways to customize your character’s appearance and dorm room, relationship stuff, magical creatures to befriend, and more. When it first came out, the game was criticized quite a bit for its free-to-play elements. Those elements still aren’t outstanding, but the game has somewhat improved.

Home Street Price: Free to play

Home Street is very similar to The Sims. Players create a character, build a house, and live in it. There are a variety of activities to do, including hanging out with friends, accessorizing your character, and customizing your home. You can also sell your house to buy a bigger house later and do all sorts of little things like guest-starring on live TV or starting a business. It’s not perfect, but it competes favorably with EA’s The Sims on mobile platforms.

The Sims (two games) Price: Free to play

EA published two games from its popular life simulator series. The first is The Sims: FreePlay (download at the button below) and The Sims: Mobile. The Sims: FreePlay is the older title and uses many of the same elements as the main series. You create a character, live a life, engage with others online, accessorize yourself and your home, and perform various tasks. The Sims: Mobile is the same but runs slightly better because it is somewhat newer. Both games have their ups and downs. The Sims: FreePlay is a solid option, but the quests are challenging to complete due to their high completion times, while The Sims: Mobile has an aggressive free-to-play experience. However, both of them are more good than they are wrong. We don’t recommend spending real money unless you want to.

Stardew Valley Price: $6.99

Stardew Valley is a mix of a farming sim and a life sim. It’s also one of the best mobile games of the last couple of years. Your character starts on a dilapidated farm near a small village. You aim to clean up the farm, make it successful, and engage with the nearby community. It boasts more than 50 hours of gameplay, including farming, fishing, animal breeding, dating, town events, and various customization options. It leans a bit more on the farming sim side than the life sim side, but it’s still one of the best games in the category and one of the few good ones that aren’t free to play. This game is also free for Google Play Pass subscribers.

Virtual Families 2 Price: Free to play

Virtual Families 2 is a little different from most life simulator games. You adopt a person, raise them, find them a family, and help them live their life. However, this isn’t an avatar for you. Your character will engage with you, and thank you for your help. Thus, it’s a bit different of a relationship with your nature than you get from normal life sims. It has downsides like all mobile games, but this one is surprisingly good for its bland name. The developers have Virtual Families 3 in the works, and as long as it’s not terrible, it’ll take this spot on this list when it comes out.

