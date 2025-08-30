Libby is hands down my favorite part of using my Kindle

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As a kid, my library handed out tokens for every chapter kids read as part of a summer reading program. At the end of the season, those tokens turned into currency for spending at a karaoke BBQ, with games and toys up for grabs. I’ll never get over the trauma of singing American Pie (I had not realized just how painfully long that song really is), but I will always foster the same love for mass consumption of oversized chapter books. Fast-forward a few decades, and my reading rewards look a little different. No tokens, no karaoke mic, just me, my Kindle, and Libby, the app that lets me hoard library books without a single overdue fine.

Do you use Libby to read books on your Amazon Kindle? 2 votes Yes, of course! 50 % No, I prefer to own my books. 50 % Other (let us know in the comments) 0 %

A digital spin on a childhood obsession

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The ritual of summer reading has aged right along with me, though now it’s a yearlong love affair. Where I once filled out paper logs, now I log into Libby and fill my digital shelf with novels I’ll probably still finish at a frantic pace. Instead of trading chapters for super soakers and bouncy balls, I’m trading hours of sleep for ebook swipes and hoping my battery doesn’t die before the plot twist.

Libby, for the uninitiated, is a free app by OverDrive that connects your library card to a vast catalog of ebooks and audiobooks. Once you’ve signed in with your card, you can browse, borrow, and place holds right from your Kindle (or Kindle app). When the title you want is available, you simply tap “Send to Kindle” and the borrowed book behaves just like a purchase from Amazon’s storefront, minus the bill.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The workflow is straightforward. Your book shows up on your Kindle device or app, complete with your preferred fonts, adjustable margins, highlights, and dark mode. Your progress even syncs across devices. If I’m in the grocery store when a book becomes available, I can start it on my phone and sync up with my Kindle when I get home. Likewise, if I hear of a new book to read, I can search the Libby app from any device and borrow it or place a hold. Audiobooks work a little differently, since they stay in Libby’s own player. But for text-based reading, it’s nearly seamless. Not every title is Kindle-compatible, but the majority are, which means Kindle owners can keep their familiar reading environment while still tapping into the magic of the public library.

Libby lets you access your public library without leaving the house or abandoning your Kindle.

The biggest draw is obvious. If you’re the kind of reader who plows through multiple titles a week, borrowing digitally saves you hundreds of dollars a year. Libby is a buffet for bookworms, and it doesn’t ask for a monthly subscription fee. It’s also gloriously convenient. Digital loans vanish automatically when they’re due, so there’s no worrying about late fees or return bins. When I finish a book in a series and simply can’t wait to start the next, I can dive back in without even rolling out of bed.

Above all, it saves me significant amounts of money.

The system for managing holds is also simple and well-designed. I am constantly adding myself to waitlists when friends toss out book recommendations. I don’t have to scribble them in a notes app or hope I’ll remember later, I just pop them into Libby as holds and weeks (or sometimes months) later, when my turn finally comes up, I get a notification that feels a little like Christmas morning. Meanwhile, I can tag books into custom shelves for organization so I can contextualize books long after they head back to the library. My tags range from “becoming movies” to “unfinished series” to “worth rereading.”

An imperfect system

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, there are downsides to borrowing a book rather than buying it outright. Popular titles often come with weeks or months of waiting. If instant gratification is your thing, Libby might drive you right back to the Kindle Store. I’ve certainly found myself checking Libby, placing a hold, and caving 30 minutes later in the Kindle Store. While most books can be sent to Kindle, some are restricted to Libby’s in-app reader. The app’s built-in reader works, but it’s always a little disappointing when I stumble on one of these locked books.

It does, of course, come with loan time restrictions and waiting lists.

Most loans are 14 to 21 days. If you’re juggling multiple books or simply reading slower than you planned, the pressure can build. Sure, you can sometimes renew, but only if no one else is waiting. Notably, while borrowing is free for you, libraries pay hefty licensing fees for digital copies. Each checkout counts, even if you never tap past page one. It’s not a reason to feel guilty, but worth remembering that Libby works because libraries invest in access.

The best part of my Kindle

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I will never again butcher (or even attempt) an eight-minute ballad again, but Libby has given me back my favorite part of childhood, a steady stream of books, without emptying my wallet. Libraries have always been magical in their accessibility, and Libby keeps that spirit alive in digital form. In an era when nearly everything costs $10 a month, it’s still wild to me that thousands of books are just free for the borrowing.

The app isn’t perfect, and I still miss the smell of actual library stacks, but it’s the closest I’ve come to reliving those summer reading highs. Again, Libby only works because libraries are footing the bill. So if you borrow, do yourself (and your library) a favor and actually crack open the book. Think of it as honoring those childhood programs, just without the awkward karaoke.

Follow