The LG QHD 34-inch gaming monitor is just $2 off its all-time low

With summer still way off in the distance, an upgrade to your gaming rig might be in order. The LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch curved gaming monitor could just give you that extra edge in the heat of battle, and it’s almost at its lowest price ever today. Amazon has it on sale for only $546.99 right now. LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $546.99 ($203 off)

The 2023 display has only been on offer for less than its current price once when it was $2 cheaper in the Black Friday sales. This was the deal that stood out to us, but if you want to step up to the mammoth 49-inch monitor, you can get it for over $300 off at $996.99.

The LG gaming monitor boasts an ultrawide WQHD display offering 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Designed specifically for gaming, it features a wide 178-degree viewing angle and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. An overclocked 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction cut blur and ghosting for rapid response during gameplay. It supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, delivering vibrant, true-to-life colors and detailed visuals. Compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium enhances the gaming experience by reducing screen tearing and stutter. Additional features like Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and an in-built Crosshair function further refine gameplay.

We can’t say whether this deal will last a few days or a few hours, so don’t miss out. You can learn more via the widget above.

Comments