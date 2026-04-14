Grab the LG UltraFine 6K monitor at a record 20% discount

The LG UltraFine 6K monitor is currently available for $ 1,599.99, down from its previous price of $1,996.99. This represents a record 20% price drop and an excellent opportunity for anyone in need of a high-quality monitor.

This monitor is built for creative professionals and features a stunning 32-inch Nano IPS Black screen with an impressive 6144 x 3456-pixel resolution, resulting in 224 PPI. It supports a wide color gamut, covering up to 99.5% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3. Alongside an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, it also includes Thunderbolt 5 for ultra-fast data transfer and seamless compatibility with both Mac and Windows.