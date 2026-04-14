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Grab the LG UltraFine 6K monitor at a record 20% discount
50 minutes ago
The LG UltraFine 6K monitor is currently available for $ 1,599.99, down from its previous price of $1,996.99. This represents a record 20% price drop and an excellent opportunity for anyone in need of a high-quality monitor.
This monitor is built for creative professionals and features a stunning 32-inch Nano IPS Black screen with an impressive 6144 x 3456-pixel resolution, resulting in 224 PPI. It supports a wide color gamut, covering up to 99.5% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3. Alongside an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, it also includes Thunderbolt 5 for ultra-fast data transfer and seamless compatibility with both Mac and Windows.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 93/100, which indicates it is an excellent deal. The current price is $1,599.99, $320.31 below the 90-day average of $1920.30, indicating a strong price advantage. Moreover, it has dropped in price very recently, creating a sense of urgency to snag this deal before it changes.
Overall, the LG UltraFine 6K monitor merges cutting-edge technology with professional-grade performance, making it an ideal choice for creatives and professionals looking to elevate their workspace.
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