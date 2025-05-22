Save $300 on the awesome LG StandbyME Go portable monitor

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’m all about minimalism and mobility. If you can relate, you will absolutely love the idea of the LG StandbyME Go portable touchscreen. You can literally use it wherever you go, and it doubles as both a monitor and a smart TV. It’s pricey, though, but right now you can get a $300 discount on it, bringing the cost down to a slightly more reasonable $896.99. Get the LG StandByME Go 27-inch Portable Smart Touchscreen for $869.99 ($300 off)

This 25% sale is available from Amazon as a limited time deal. This means it should end relatively soon, and the discount is applied automatically. Just add it to your cart and check out!

I kinda fell in love with the LG StandByME Go as soon as I saw it. The feeling only strengthened when I checked it out at CES 2025. This is pretty much a 27-inch monitor you can use wherever you go. It is built into a briefcase with a handle, so it actually looks pretty cool when carrying it around, too. Not to mention, it is pretty convenient to transport.

It has a built-in battery, so you can use it unplugged for three hours on a full charge. It’s also a pretty nice screen, offering a Full HD 1,080p resolution and a 60-Hz refresh rate. It also sounds pretty good for a portable monitor, as the system has a 4.0-channel speaker setup. Not to mention, the Dolby Atmos and Vision support offer a “cinematic experience. It also features a touchscreen, so you can kind of use it as an oversized tablet.

It’s not all work with the LG StandByME Go, though. Aside from being able to use it as a monitor, it has LG’s WebOS smart TV software integrated. This means you can pretty much also use it as a portable TV. It can run on Wi-Fi and also supports Bluetooth. That said, you can really use it with anything, as it has a full HDMI port. Go crazy with it!

I will be honest, though, and tell you it isn’t exactly the easiest to carry around. It is a large 27-inch screen with a battery and a better sound system, after all. This makes it pretty large at 30.5 x 22.6 x 7.4 in, and it weighs a whole 28 pounds. I certainly wouldn’t carry it during hikes, but it’s a great screen you can take on weekend camping trips, picnics, or for work trips. I think it would be a great option for digital nomads like myself. I can see myself working on one of these from the hotel room, during the events we cover.

More importantly, we know many of you buy multiple dedicated screens. You might have a TV, a monitor, and more. The LG StandByME Go could replace multiple screens, saving you both space and money. The fact that it is portable is a tasty cherry on top. It’s the one screen that could rule them all.

We’ve seen better deals on this display, but they are not common, and usually very short-lived. If you’ve been looking for a great portable screen, you might want to take advantage of this offer soon. It’s your chance to avoid getting it at full price!