Black Friday deal: Save 30% on the LG StanbyMe portable touch-screen display

If you’re in the market for a portable yet powerful monitor, you’re in for a treat. The LG StanbyMe Portable Monitor is discounted for Black Friday, and it’s quite the deal. Originally priced at $999.99, you can now snag it for $696.99, which means you’re saving 30% off the retail price. LG StanbyMe Portable Monitor for $696.99 (30% off)

This is more than just a screen — it’s a 27-inch portable monitor with a lot of flexibility. The touch-screen display operates on webOS and comes with an α7 Gen4 AI processor. Whether you want to stream wirelessly with Wi-Fi, NFC, or AirPlay 2, or connect via HDMI/USB inputs, it has you covered. With built-in speakers and a three-hour battery life, this monitor is made for versatility. You can literally take it anywhere in your home!

What’s unique about the LG StanbyMe is its adjustable stand, allowing full swivel, tilt, and rotation. This enables easy transitions between portrait and landscape modes, making it adaptable for any viewing needs. Earning an Amazon review score of 4.4 stars, users appreciate its convenience and sharp 1080p display. If this sounds like a fit for you, the LG StanbyMe is worth considering during this Black Friday sale.

