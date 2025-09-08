The awesome LG StanbyMe 27-inch portable monitor drops to record-low price

There are some great portable monitors out there, but none of them are large. This is what makes the LG StandbyMe 27-inch portable monitor so special. It is a large monitor you can use anywhere, and it is currently at a record-low price, saving you $203. Buy the LG StandbyMe 27-Inch Portable Monitor for just $796.99 ($203 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is applied automatically, so all you need to do is add it to your cart and check out. It’s only available in one color, which is Calming Beige.

The LG StandbyMe is not the latest and greatest. We now have the LG StandbyMe 2, and there is also the LG StandbyMe Go (this one comes with a briefcase design). That said, neither of those are discounted, and the original LG StandbyMe 27-inch Portable Monitor is still a superb acquisition.

As you can assume, it comes with a 27-inch display, featuring a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is nothing to write home about, but the design and portability make it such a special screen.

It comes with a stand, which has wheels on the base. This means you can easily roll it around the home. The built-in battery can last for about three hours. And the design is so clean and minimalist that the display won’t look out of place anywhere.

Because it is meant to move around, you won’t really need to connect it to anything to enjoy your favorite content. This display essentially doubles as a TV, as it runs on the WebOS smart TV operating system. This gets you access to all your favorite streaming apps, as well as other apps and LG channels. You can also mirror and stream to the screen; it even supports AirPlay 2.

The display can swivel, rotate, and be adjusted to our liking. And get this: it is actually a touchscreen!

The LG StandbyMe is super cool, and it is at a record-low price, so you might want to put your name on one while you can get it at this price.

