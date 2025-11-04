This LG StanbyMe 27-Inch Portable Monitor is super cool, and on sale!

I am a big fan of the LG StanbyME line. These monitors blur the lines between monitors and TVs, offering a more seamless experience with wireless capabilities. They are fantastic, especially if you can get them on sale. Today, the LG StanbyME 27-inch Portable Monitor is at a record-low price, saving you $203! Buy the LG StanbyMe 27-Inch Portable Monitor for just $796.99 ($203 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.”

This is the first-generation LG StanbyME, but it is by no means an outdated monitor. The LG StanbyMe 27-inch Portable Monitor remains a great option, and you can purchase it at the lowest price we’ve seen it offered at.

As the name implies, you’re getting a 27-inch screen. It sports a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) and a decent 60Hz refresh rate. Obviously, there are monitors with better definitions and refresh rates at this price range, but it is other capabilities that make the LG StanbyMe 27-inch Portable Monitor so special.

For starters, it comes with a battery that can run it for about three hours untethered from the wall outlet. It has a stand with wheels, making it easy to roll around your home.

As such, it is designed to be a truly wireless screen, and it has the software to support this claim. The monitor runs on webOS, which is a smart TV operating system. This means you get access to a variety of streaming apps. If one of them isn’t supported, you can also mirror your screen to it. Additionally, it features a touchscreen, eliminating the need for any other devices or peripherals to control it.

The design is minimalist and will look great anywhere, and the stand makes it possible to swivel, rotate, and adjust the display to your liking.

Are you convinced? Go sign up for this deal before it goes away. It will honestly change the way you interact with content and media!

Follow