The LG StanbyME 2 smart monitor drops below $1,000 for the first time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Have you been enjoying the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales? One notable offer that should catch your eye is on the LG StanbyME 2, which is now available for $996.99, down from its usual price of $1,299.99. That’s a solid discount, making it the lowest price this year, beating the previous $1,196.99 mark. Buy the LG StanbyME 2 for $996.99 (23% off)

So, what’s the fuss about the LG StanbyME 2? This nifty gadget is more than just a screen. It features a 27-inch QHD touchscreen that can work as a regular monitor, detach for use as a tablet, or prop with a folio cover. It’s not your average screen; it comes packed with features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and more, ensuring top-notch visuals.

Underneath, the α8 AI processor ensures smooth operation, enhancing the viewing and listening with 9.1.2 virtual surround sound. Plus, the smart TV experience through webOS 24 includes convenient access to Alexa, Google Cast, and a host of TV channels and apps.

For those who value portability, the built-in battery offers up to four hours of cordless action, and it can even be charged using USB-C. The rolling stand makes for easy movement, while its unique carry options and the magnetic remote add a layer of flexibility.

Remember, these Prime deals require a Prime subscription, but there’s a handy 30-day free trial for anyone who hasn’t yet subscribed. It’s an excellent opportunity to snag some impressive gadgets at unbeatable prices.

