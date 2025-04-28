Got an old LG smartphone? You've got 2 months to update before LG turns off the servers

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR LG shut down its Android phone business back in 2021.

Eligible phones still got three years of Android updates.

With those now all delivered, LG is planning to shut down its update servers at the end of June.

What’s your favorite smartphone brand that’s gone the way of the dodo? Classics like Nokia and HTC are technically still around, though not in a way such that most of us will ever lay hands on one of their phones again. Maybe the biggest smartphone maker that has utterly turned its back on the industry has been LG, which announced plans to close up shop back in early 2021. At the time, the company assured existing customers that it wasn’t about to leave them stranded, and shared plans to continue providing updates for three years to eligible models. We are now soundly on the far side of that cutoff, and LG is getting ready to pack things in for good.

In just over two months, on June 30, 2025, LG will be pulling the plug on its update servers. After that date, LG phones will no longer be to download and install Android updates. (Thanks: Tadi and Wichaya on Telegram)

The company advises that if you still need to update any existing devices, you’d better dust them off, charge them up, and get the latest available software installed before that June 30 deadline arrives.

In addition to its update servers, the manufacturer is also shutting down its LG Bridge PC software, which supports backup and restore functionality, as well as — you guessed it — installing software updates.

None of this is particularly surprising to see, as LG has really not wavered at all since abandoning the smartphone market four years ago. We’re still sad to have seen it go, as the landscape feels so much less competitive these days than it did even a few years prior, but this latest move just makes all the business sense in the world.

Sure, it might have been nice for LG to leave the figurative lights on for all the yet-to-be-updated phones for a few more years, but even the value of those updates decreases as time goes on. Sure, you can still update that wacky-looking LG Wing for a few more weeks, but even then only to Android 13. If you haven’t yet, and still want to, take advantage of this heads-up while you can.

