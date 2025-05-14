We saw LG Display’s latest tech up close — and some of it feels like science fiction

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Step into LG Display’s SID Display Week 2025 booth and you’re stepping into the future of screens. The company’s showcase, themed “Shaping the Future,” is easily one of the most expansive and ambitious at this year’s expo. From jaw-dropping 4,000-nit OLED TVs and ultra-immersive gaming displays to the world’s first blue phosphorescent OLED and shape-shifting in-car screens, LG Display is putting on a tech flex across every category it touches.

We toured LG Display’s booth to bring you the highlights and trust us, there’s a lot to take in. The Korean company had a banner year at Display Week 2025, showcasing twice as many products as it did in 2024.

Blue phosphorescent OLED: the long-awaited breakthrough, now real We covered LG Display’s blue phosphorescent OLED breakthrough last week, but we actually got to see it in action at Display Week. The best part is this isn’t just another lab demo or roadmap promise. LG Display is the first to reach the commercialization stage of this long-elusive tech, and it’s a major milestone decades in the making.

While red and green phosphorescent materials have been in commercial use for over 20 years, blue has remained the missing piece due to its shorter wavelength and high energy demands. Now, LG has cracked the problem with a hybrid tandem OLED structure that uses blue phosphorescence in the upper stack. This results in around 15% less power consumption compared to conventional OLED panels, a massive win for mobile devices, where battery life is everything.

4th-gen OLED: brighter, purer, and ready for the AI TV era We were among the first to see LG Display’s brand new 4th-generation OLED screens and they’re just as impressive in real life as the specs make them to be. These panels were announced during CES at the beginning of the year, but at SID Display Week LG was ready to showcase them.

The 4th-gen panels are the brightest, most advanced OLEDs the company has ever built, pushing peak brightness to a staggering 4,000 nits and boosting color brightness to 2,100 nits. That’s a 33% and 40% improvement respectively over the previous generation, paired with 20% greater energy efficiency.

The secret lies in LG’s new Primary RGB Tandem structure, which replaces the older yellow-green compromise layer with dedicated stacks for red, green, and blue. It’s a complex architecture that stacks multiple independent light sources for each primary color, optimizing both brightness and clarity. The result is stunning HDR performance, improved efficiency, and a dramatic reduction in reflections—blocking up to 99% of internal and external light. That means perfect blacks and cinematic contrast, even in a bright living room.

LG’s 4th-gen OLED technology is also coming to gaming monitors, with the first products set to be produced this year. We got to check out LG Display’s latest 27-inch QHD gaming panel with upgraded specs across the board: a 280Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nit peak brightness (APL 1.5%), and 99.5% DCI-P3 color gamut. Compared to the already-excellent 3rd-gen version, this is a clear leap forward.

Certified with both VESA’s HDR True Black 500 and UL’s Perfect Black standards, the panel delivers luscious blacks and vivid highlights, giving games a more immersive, cinematic feel. Fast-paced titles benefit from the ultra-high refresh rate and response time, while HDR content looks richer and more dynamic thanks to the brighter highlights and expanded color range.

Also on display: a 45-inch 5K Gaming OLED panel, the highest-resolution gaming OLED in the world. It packs 5K2K resolution into a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, offering movie theater-style immersion. LG’s proprietary DFR (Dynamic Frequency & Resolution) tech lets users toggle between high-res and high-refresh modes depending on the game, balancing sharp visuals and fluid motion. It’s a smart feature for serious players, and one that hints at OLED’s growing dominance in the gaming space.

Of course we also got to see mainstays like the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode monitor.

LG’s next-gen car displays steal the spotlight LG Display is a major force in the automotive space, supplying some of the most advanced in-vehicle screens on the market today. At SID Display Week 2025, the manufacturer’s automotive innovations were front and center.

The booth featured a full slate of futuristic automotive demos, from stretchable and slidable panels to massive pillar-to-pillar dashboards and transparent OLEDs. We got to see a multitude of polished, functional showcases of what next-gen mobility could look like, blending style, utility, and a good dose of sci-fi.

One of the most eye-catching demos at LG’s booth was its 12-inch stretchable display, an experimental panel that literally expands on touch. Built on Micro LED tech, this screen can stretch up to 50% beyond its original size while maintaining full RGB color and 100 PPI resolution, comparable to a standard monitor.

Originally seen on wearable fashion at Seoul Fashion Week, LG is now imagining it inside vehicles — specifically in the center fascia area — where it could morph into interactive controls that physically pop out when touched.

It’s a wild concept, but one with real UX potential: dynamic controls that only appear when needed, then disappear seamlessly into the design. This could radically change how drivers and passengers interact with the car’s interface, blending tactile feedback with next-gen visuals.

The massive 57-inch pillar-to-pillar OLED stretched across the entire dashboard in one clean sweep. No bezels, no seams, just a single ultra-wide canvas that looked like it belonged in a luxury EV from the future.

In the back seat, we got to try the 12.8-inch control pad, which lets passengers manage the car’s systems like they’re in charge. Then there was the 18-inch slidable OLED, which silently extended from a hidden compartment. One second it’s gone, the next it’s ready for Netflix or Zoom.

The transparent 55-inch OLED was another highlight: completely see-through when idle, but instantly usable when powered up. It felt like a sci-fi HUD built into a window.

Speaking of transparency, we were impressed with LG’s 4K Transparent OLED with 45% transparency. It looked almost like a sheet of glass until content popped onto it with surprising clarity and brightness. The detail held up even in the harsh lighting of the expo floor, and the see-through effect gave it a sleek, sci-fi vibe. It’s easy to imagine this being used in everything from futuristic storefronts to heads-up displays in vehicles or even home windows that double as screens.

Wrapping up: LG’s vision of the future is taking shape LG Display showed up big at SID Display Week 2025, and what stood out wasn’t just the number of products, it was how polished and real many of them felt. The company brought working demos across a wide range of categories.

One of the more subtle but impressive pieces was the 22-inch Zero Bezel Micro LED display. It looked clean and sharp, with no visible borders and excellent image quality. It’s clearly aimed at commercial spaces, but it also shows how LG is expanding beyond OLED, leaning into Micro LED as part of its broader display strategy.

Overall, this year’s LG Display booth didn’t feel like a tech wish list – it felt like a preview of what’s actually coming very soon. And based on what we’ve seen at the show, we’re in for some incredibly exciting products.