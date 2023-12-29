LG's new MyView 4K monitors perform triple duty with webOS built-in

LG

TL;DR The new LG MyView smart monitors offer 4K displays with webOS built-in.

This enables the monitors to act as a traditional computer screen, a TV, a wireless display, and more.

The entry-level monitor is $499, and LG will announce availability soon.

Most people have computer monitors and TVs in their house. 99% of the time, these are separate devices. However, there’s a growing trend of using TVs as monitors and LG is leaning into this trend big time with the new line of LG MyView smart monitors.

The three monitors in the MyView family have 32-inch 4K displays (3,840 x 2,160) with 60Hz refresh rates. In other words, a pretty standard set of specs for a 4K productivity monitor. However, the MyView line also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, webOS inside, and a handy remote control. You won’t find these features in most other computer monitors.

Essentially, this allows a MyView to perform three different tasks: A standard computer monitor with an HDMI or wireless connection to a PC or laptop

A television with support for entertainment apps such as Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Plex, etc.

A productivity machine with no PC needed thanks to built-in apps like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar Of course, the 60Hz refresh rate will stop this from ticking all the boxes you might need from a monitor, as 60Hz is not enough for most serious gamers. Still, for someone who wants a versatile screen that will allow them to do quick work without a laptop or act as a TV replacement in a pinch, the LG MyView line seems like a good fit.

There are three models in the line with very similar specs (all three are 4K/60Hz with 31.5-inch IPS displays). The entry-tier model (32SR70U) has no webcam support, a non-adjustable base, two USB 2.0 ports, and one USB-C port that supports 45W charging (for a laptop, for example). The middle variant (32SR83U) supports a webcam that’s sold separately, three USB-C ports with 65W charging, no USB 2.0 ports, an adjustable stand, and is slightly brighter. The top-tier model (32SR85U) includes all the features of the middle-tier model but throws in the webcam and bumps the USB-C charging speed to 90W.

LG didn’t have any availability information for the new MyView line. However, it did say you’d be able to buy them directly from LG and that pricing would be $599 for the top-tier model and $499 for the two other models. We’ll likely learn more at CES 2024.

