Get two LG monitors for the price of one - pick between 24-inch and 27-inch

LG

Are you looking to get a couple of monitors for your desk? Having two screens can make you much more efficient at multitasking, but it also means you have to pay twice the price. This is why today’s Best Buy BOGO deal is so enticing. You can get two LG monitors for the price of one! You can pick between 24-inch and 27-inch models, which cost $169.99 or $219.99, respectively. Buy two LG 24-inch 24MR400 Monitors for $169.99 Buy two LG 27-inch 27MR400 Monitors for $219.99

These offers are available from Best Buy. They are part of the retailer’s “Holiday Savings” BOGO deals, which end on November 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM Central Time. However, Best Buy mentions quantities are limited, so the deals may end before then.

These are actually pretty decent monitors, considering the prices. You get a nice 1,080p resolution, though. These also come with a 100Hz refresh rate, which is pretty smooth in the world of budget monitors. The response time is 5ms, and surprisingly, you get AMD FreeSync support.

The specs are the same whether you pick the 24-inch or 27-inch models. Screen size aside, they are pretty much identical. Both also come with a single HDMI port and a VGA connection. There’s nothing to write home about, really, but you are getting a really nice 2-for-1 deal here. If all you want is a simple two-screen setup, these offers will accomplish that without breaking the bank.

Again, this deal ends on November 7 or until stock runs out. Act quickly if you want to take advantage of this offer. If they are not enough for you, though, we have an extra deal more demanding users might want to consider.

Extra deal: Save $450 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor

Having two monitors is nice, but some of us prefer a much larger single screen instead. Especially if it’s a high-end gaming one like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor. This is a humongous 43-inch Quantum Mini LED monitor with all the bells and whistles.

For starters, this is a 4K screen, which is essentially the equivalent screen real estate of four Full HD screens. All other specs get upgraded, too. This monitor has a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, VESA Display HDR600 support, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

Not only will this display look amazing, but it also comes with smart TV capabilities. You can watch your favorite streaming services, so it can even replace your regular TV. And at 43 inches, the size is pretty nice for enjoying movies and videos.

All that said, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor is also significantly more expensive at $549.99. The usual price is $999.99, though. You’re still saving a bunch and getting a substantially better experience.

You might like

Comments