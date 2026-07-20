LG monitors are silently installing adware on your Windows PC

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR LG has come under fire for installing what is effectively adware when you connect a monitor to your Windows PC.

The company installs an app that serves pop-up ads for McAfee antivirus protection.

This is particularly egregious as one of the affected monitors has a recommended price of over $1,000.

One of the most enduring issues with Windows is the bloatware, as Microsoft and partners install a ton of software on PCs. Unfortunately, it looks like LG is doing the same thing when you plug some of its monitors into a Windows machine.

Gamers Nexus (H/T: Videocardz) posted a video claiming that LG is automatically and silently installing software that displays McAfee antivirus subscriptions in pop-ups on Windows PCs. This software, dubbed LG Monitor App Installer, is downloaded and installed upon plugging in an LG UltraGear 34GX900A-B monitor. However, the software and associated pop-ups also apparently appeared after plugging in a three-year-old LG UltraFine 32UN880-B monitor.

The YouTube channel conducted 32 consecutive system boots and found that McAfee was recommended 31 times. The app promoted LG’s own monitor utility on the 32nd and final boot. As for the app’s capabilities, a quick Microsoft Store check reveals that it can use all your system resources and access your internet connection.

These capabilities don’t seem all that bad at first glance, but the app’s Microsoft Store page also links to a blanket privacy policy. This policy confirms that data collected by LG’s services include your name, phone number, date of birth, gender, online activity data, device details, and more. Some of this data might only apply to user activity like repairs and purchases on LG platforms rather than the Monitor App Installer, but the company doesn’t actually mention the new app in its policy. It’s likely that this is just a generic policy for all LG services, but it’s also possible that LG is leaving the door open for the monitor app to hoover up a ton of data.

Interestingly enough, there are reports from at least 2024 regarding this LG practice. But user reports gained steam in the last few weeks, suggesting a wider app rollout or more aggressive McAfee pop-ups.

Either way, it’s deeply concerning that companies can install bloatware on your device without your knowledge or permission. LG isn’t the only company to do this, either, as other brands like Dell have also been guilty of this behavior. It’s especially galling to see this adware when you’ve spent over $1,000 on your monitor.

We really hope Microsoft cracks down on this issue and forces brands to explicitly ask for permission to download and install utilities. Then again, the Redmond giant isn’t a stranger to quietly installing software nobody wanted, either.

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