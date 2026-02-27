The LG CineBeam S delivers big-screen UST projection without the bulk

LG Cinebeam S The LG CineBeam S isn’t the most powerful ultra-short-throw projector you can buy, but what it offers instead is balance, portability, and reliable performance. It delivers a sharp, colorful 100-inch image from just inches away, offering a cinematic experience without permanently rearranging your living room.

Ultra-short-throw projectors exist to make big-screen viewing possible in normal-sized rooms, sitting inches from the wall instead of mounted on a stand or your ceiling. It’s a smarter idea for home theater. Too often, though, UST models are oversized behemoths. The last one I tested felt less like a TV replacement and more like a miniature spaceship.

Compact, portable, and far easier to live with, the LG CineBeam S feels closer to what the category was meant to be.

Convenience without chaos

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Ultra-short-throw projectors are meant to simplify your setup, not dominate it. Yet many models in this category feel semi-permanent the moment a giant box shows up at your doorstep. Some basically require a new piece of furniture altogether to be viable. The CineBeam S offers a very different experience. The projector’s compact chassis and clean, minimalist design make it feel much closer to a premium speaker than a piece of AV hardware. That’s partially due to its smooth, matte finish, but mostly because it measures in at 4.3 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches and weighs 4.2 pounds. In other words, it’s notably compact.

It’s intentionally designed to blend into living spaces (rather than dedicated theater rooms) and light enough to move between rooms without recalibrating your home’s layout. If I were willing to ditch my TV on a whim, the CineBeam S could land in its place without much effort, but it also doesn’t demand a permanent home, and I find that incredibly refreshing.

Unlike oversized builds, the compact CineBeam S delivers the convenience of a UST projector without giving up portability.

Despite its small footprint, the CineBeam S can still project up to a 100-inch image from just inches away. That means no beam to limbo under when I get up for snacks, as well as very minimal cable management. As with any UST, a proper ALR (ambient light rejecting) screen is best, but a smooth, flat wall works fine for casual viewing.

Auto Screen Adjustment analyzes the projected image and corrects geometry, focus, and alignment without much manual input. It’s not magic, but it gets impressively close on its own. From there, you can fine-tune things with keystone correction, screen scaling, and image shifting if you’re particular about placement. There’s also a Wall Color Adjustment mode that compensates for less-than-perfect surfaces, which is especially helpful if you’re projecting onto something other than a pristine white screen.

Small but mighty

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

On paper, the LG CineBeam S checks the right boxes. In my testing, it consistently looked better than its compact footprint would suggest. Much of the hardware mirrors the CineBeam Q, but the real shift is the ultra-short-throw lens.

With a 0.25:1 throw ratio, the CineBeam S can project a 40-inch image from just 3.2 inches away, convenient for quick check-ins on Olympic highlights. At 15.5 inches, the image expands to a full 100 inches without feeling strained. Plenty big enough to watch curling controversies and a variety of terrifying sliding sports I will never understand. That flexibility makes it easy to scale the picture without requiring much depth to work with.

The projector uses a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) imaging system powered by XPR pixel-shifting, putting more than 8 million addressable pixels on screen. I didn’t notice softness at larger sizes, and text remains crisp even at the max. However, color is where the RGB triple-laser light source really stands out. LG rates DCI-P3 coverage at up to 154 percent, and in darker rooms, I saw punchy but controlled saturation. Skin tones are natural, and animated content had enough vibrancy to fill the screen without tipping into neon. There are a variety of Picture Modes, including a Filmmaker Mode, but I found Standard the most universal.

The LG CineBeam S can deliver a sharp, well-balanced 100-inch image from 15.5 inches away.

At 500 ANSI lumens, brightness is the defining limitation. I found it comfortable for evening viewing, but bright midday light quickly washed out darker scenes. That’s the trade-off for this size. LG cites a 450,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and while blacks are solid for a compact projector, they’re not television-deep. I wouldn’t call it a contrast powerhouse, but with the lights dimmed, the overall image still feels immersive.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For audio, the projector packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos virtualization (which adds some width and spatial cues) and a variety of sound modes. Overall, the sound feels larger than the chassis would suggest, with dialogue coming through clearly, and enough volume to make me jump when music spiked in a not-even-remotely scary movie. I found the AI-sound particularly comfortable. Bass is limited, but if you want more, Bluetooth makes external audio upgrades simple. Fan noise is well managed, though you can hear it during quiet scenes.

Functional streaming but far from flashy

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The LG CineBeam S runs LG’s webOS platform, which immediately makes it more like a smart TV than a traditional projector, but also makes me immediately pine for Google TV. Navigation is familiar if you’ve used an LG TV before. The home screen organizes apps in LG’s typical ribbon-style layout, and once you’re inside an app, performance is stable. It’s not the snappiest interface I’ve used or the best organized, but major streaming apps are all available, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, and I didn’t find myself reaching for an external streaming stick during testing.

The projector does support wireless screen sharing, including AirPlay for Apple devices and Miracast-style casting for compatible Android and Windows hardware. Google Cast is not built in, so Chromecast users will need an external device, but that’s solved through the HDMI port. In short, the CineBeam S offers a variety of options, including built-in streaming, which works fine; it just doesn’t feel especially polished.

The CineBeam S' webOS and included remote could both use refinement, but they get the job done.

The remote follows a similar philosophy, with dedicated streaming shortcuts, but a lighter and more plasticky feel than I’d like. There’s no refinement like backlighting or built-in voice input. It’s functional and easy to understand, but it doesn’t elevate the experience.

LG Cinebeam S review verdict: Should you buy it?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The LG CineBeam S isn’t trying to be the brightest ultra-short-throw projector on the market, but it does deliver 4K laser projection, HDR10 support, and a 100-inch image from inches away. More importantly, it does so without demanding a permanent rearrangement of my living room. Unfortunately, the CineBeam S doesn’t come cheap, and it’s certainly priced well above entry-level projectors you might find on Amazon. But you’re paying for a 4K laser light source, ultra-short-throw optics, and a living-room-friendly form factor that many larger UST models can’t match. If your priority is a genuinely versatile UST projector that feels at home in everyday spaces, the price is reasonable. If you just want a big image in a dark basement, there are cheaper ways to get there.

The CineBeam S isn’t the brightest UST on the market, but it’s one of the easiest to live with.

The CineBeam S also won’t overpower bright daylight, satisfy competitive gamers, or replace a dedicated home theater setup. If those are priorities and you want a UST projector, you might need to shop at higher price tags. In short, it may not be the most powerful UST available, but it might be the most livable. And for many homes, that’s the better spec.

LG Cinebeam S Exceptionally compact UST projector • Strong RGB triple-laser color performance • Useful auto setup tools MSRP: $1,299.99 The LG CineBeam S is a compact ultra-short-throw 4K RGB laser projector that can beam vivid UHD images up to ~100 inches, thanks to its 0.25:1 throw ratio and 500 ANSI lumen brightness. It delivers rich colour with ~154% DCI-P3 coverage and a high contrast ratio, while smart features like auto screen adjustment, wall-colour correction, and Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers make setup and everyday viewing simple — ideal for tight spaces and lifestyle home cinema use. See price at Amazon Positives Exceptionally compact UST projector

