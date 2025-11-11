This LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor is $50 off right now

I am a big fan of smart monitors. These double as great working tools, as well as entertainment screens, ensuring a seamless transition between work and play. They can be pricey, but good deals come from time to time, and today I came across this one. The LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor is $50 off! Buy the LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor for $279.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” It comes in the White color version.

The LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor (34SR60QC-W) is very cool. It features a large 34-inch screen, but it is an ultrawide panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This makes it easier to multitask and place windows side by side. Additionally, it makes for a more immersive experience when watching content or playing video games.

The screen comes with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz. It’s also nice that it’s a pretty color-accurate screen, at least for the price range. It can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

Specs aside, though, what truly makes this monitor special is that it can technically replace a TV. It runs on LG’s WebOS smart TV platform. It has access to all your favorite streaming services, as well as free LG channels. It comes with a remote and all.

Want in on this deal? Go sign up for it while you can. This is the best price we’ve seen for this monitor in 2025, so it isn’t a common sale.

Extra deal: Here’s a Samsung deal if you want to upgrade

If you really want to get an experience that’s more like a TV, here’s another great offer for you. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor is much larger. It also features a 4K resolution, so everything will look sharper.

It’s also a smart TV, but it runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system. Regardless, you still get access to all the main streaming services and live TV channels. It also comes with a remote, so the general experience will be similar.

This is a much better monitor, too, at least if you care about other features more geared towards gamers. It has a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. The Quantum Mini LED panel is also more advanced.

This one is much more expensive at $499.99. It also comes with a significantly larger discount, as this one is originally priced at $999.99.

