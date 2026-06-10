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Lenovo's rugged ThinkTab X11 is finally available in the US

Looking for a durable tablet? Lenovo's new ThinkTab X11 has made it to the US.
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2 hours ago

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Lenovo ThinkTab X11 2
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Lenovo’s ThinkTab X11 is now available in the US.
  • This tablet has an easily removable battery and even has a battery-less mode.
  • The ThinkTab X11 is on sale for $499.99 on Lenovo’s website.

One of the more interesting tablets that made its debut at MWC 2026 earlier this year was the Lenovo ThinkTad X11. Three months later, the rugged tablet is now available in the US. And it won’t put a huge dent in your wallet.

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If you missed its announcement in March, the ThinkTab X11 is a rugged Android tablet. This tablet comes with a MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68 rating, so it can handle various bumps and dings. While it’s mainly designed to be a tablet for work, there’s nothing stopping you from bringing it with you on your next camping trip.

What makes this tablet stand out from other tablets is its easily removable battery. No screwdrivers or other equipment are needed to get to the battery; all you need to do is detach the snap-off back panel. What’s even more interesting is that this tablet features a battery-less mode that keeps it powered in fixed or vehicle-mounted situations.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a 10.95-inch display with 2.5 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Other notable aspects include 600 nits of brightness, Wi-Fi 6E support, a 13MP camera, NFC, and two USB-C ports. You can also expect Android 16 out of the box.

The ThinkTab X11 is on sale right now on Lenovo’s website. The 128GB model has a price tag of $499.99, while the 256GB model costs $579.99.

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