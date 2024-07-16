The new Lenovo Tab P12 tablet gets its first 20% price drop

The Lenovo Tab P12 tablet is one of the best affordable Android tablets available right now, but it doesn’t skimp on features or specs. Costing $360, it’s already at a pretty sweet price point compared to higher-end models, but you can now snag it for a record-low price of just $288 during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

The P12, with its 12.7-inch screen, 1080p streaming quality, and four JBL speakers, delivers a quality cinematic experience. That said, it also makes a solid tablet for work, thanks to the fact that you can effortlessly multitask using its split-screen and floating window capabilities that let you juggle between multiple apps. In that sense, this tablet does offer you the best of both worlds. This efficient package of features is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-core chipset with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Another strong suit of the Lenovo Tab P12 is its massive 10,200mAh battery that supports up to 10 hours of usage, making sure you have more than enough juice for the workday or to engage in extended gaming sessions with your buddies.

All in all, if you’re looking for a budget Android tablet that’s perfect for work and play, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Lenovo Tab P12. And if you aren’t a member, you can snag a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial before you make your purchase.

