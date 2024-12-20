You've heard of laptops with folding screens, but this one has a rollable screen

TL;DR A trusted leaker has posted images showing what could be the first laptop with a rollable screen.

The new Lenovo laptop has a screen that can expand vertically, delivering a number of benefits.

We’ve seen a few laptops over the years with folding screens, allowing for much bigger displays. It looks like companies aren’t stopping here, as a reliable leaker has just revealed a new Lenovo laptop.

Evan Blass posted images of the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, and it could be the first laptop with a rollable display. This screen expands upwards rather than from the sides. Check out the featured image above and the renders below.

A vertically expanding screen like this could be handy for a few reasons. It would be ideal for reading documents and web pages, reducing the amount of scrolling needed. The images also show the ability to run two large app windows on this large display, making it a solid alternative to plugging in a monitor in some situations. Finally, games like arcade-style shooters benefit from a taller display.

Nevertheless, we do wonder about the laptop’s durability as a rollable screen has more moving parts than a typical notebook display. Furthermore, the screen will almost certainly be made out of plastic rather than glass, which means it’ll get scratched more easily.

Blass suggests that the new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus could debut at CES 2025 early next month. So you might not have to wait too long to see this device. But if it’s anything like laptops with folding screens, then it won’t be cheap by any measure. Lenovo would also be beating the smartphone industry to the rollable punch, as we haven’t seen any commercial phones with rollable screens just yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments