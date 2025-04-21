Here's our first look at Lenovo’s thinner, lighter, next-gen Legion Tab

TL;DR Lenovo has shared a teaser video for its upcoming Legion Tab (Gen 4) tablet, referred to as the Y700 on Weibo.

The video reveals a slimmed-down design, single rear camera, and AI marketing language.

A May launch is expected in China, with no global release details confirmed yet.

Just a couple of days after we found out that a new compact Lenovo gaming tablet was on the way, the manufacturer followed up by giving us a first proper look at it. A teaser video and promotional image shared on Weibo over the weekend reveal more about the fourth-generation Legion Tab device, which is referred to as the Legion Y700 on the Chinese social media site.

The short video, spotted by 9to5Google, shows the tablet in action, highlighting what appears to be the same 8.8-inch display size found on the previous generation of the Android tablet, now housed in a slimmer, flatter body, including a model with a white finish. It also confirms a switch to a single rear camera. Specs still haven’t been revealed, but Lenovo says the tablet will feature a “new Snapdragon,” likely referring to the 8 Elite.

As well as the video, Lenovo posted a promo image boasting that the new model is “thinner,” “lighter,” “stronger,” “longer,” and — for some reason — “back”. The company also refers to it as an “AI flagship small tablet” and hints at some form of “AI combat support,” though what that actually means in practice isn’t yet clear.

That Weibo post also kicks off a giveaway, with one unit of the new tablet set to be awarded a week after the tablet goes on sale. A Chinese launch is expected sometime in May, but it remains to be seen how long global fans will have to wait.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.