This perfectly sized Android gaming tablet might already be getting a successor

TL;DR A leak reveals that Lenovo is preparing a successor to its compact gaming-focused Legion Tab Gen 3.

The refreshed model could have an upgraded screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a thinner design.

It may launch as early as May, though US availability timing remains unclear.

I’ve been spending some time with the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) over the past few weeks, and I’ve come away genuinely impressed. With its 8.8-inch 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a compact form factor that’s rare on Android tablets, it strikes a great balance between gaming performance and everyday usability.

But just as I’ve been wrapping up my review, signs are pointing to Lenovo already working on its successor. (h/t: 9to5Google)

According to a new leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Lenovo is planning to launch an updated Legion Tab as early as May. The upcoming model will reportedly retain the same 8.8-inch size but upgrade to a 3K LCD, while still maintaining the smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

That would be a notable jump from the 2560×1600 panel on the current version. However, a part of me wishes Lenovo would swap the LCD for an AMOLED display. The current screen is excellent, but deeper blacks and richer colors would make this an even stronger media machine.

Under the hood, the new tablet is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s the best flagship chipset on the market currently, and should offer even stronger gaming performance. Battery capacity might also increase, with the leak suggesting a capacity of between 7,000 and 8,000mAh. Interestingly, the design is said to be thinner than the current model, despite having a larger battery.

Other rumored upgrades include dual X-axis haptic motors and dual speakers, which should help elevate the overall experience. The leaker also hints at a “competing product” coming in June, but that’s as about as much information that we have.

The bigger question, though, is availability. The Legion Tab Gen 3 took a while to reach the US after its debut in China. If this new model follows the same path, we might be waiting a bit, but here’s hoping Lenovo speeds things up this time.

