Lenovo is working on a foldable that could be both your handheld and desktop

TL;DR Lenovo has a concept device that it will reportedly reveal at MWC called the Legion Go Fold.

This device is a foldable that can turn into a traditional gaming handheld, a large-screen handheld, or a desktop.

It comes with a wireless keyboard and detachable controllers (the right controller doubles as a vertical mouse).

We’re only a few days out from the start of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain. As you would expect, there will be a bunch of devices shown off at this event. For example, HONOR plans to debut the Magic V6 and Robot phone at the show. One particularly interesting product to be on the lookout for is a unique concept device from Lenovo.

The folks over at Windows Latest have shared details on a concept device Lenovo reportedly plans to reveal at MWC on March 2. This device is called the Legion Go Fold, which appears to be a foldable that can be used in several different modes. These modes include Handheld mode, Split-screen mode, Horizon full-screen mode, and Expanded desktop mode.

In Handheld mode, the device is in its folded state, and you’ll be able to use the 7.7” POLED display, with attachable controllers, as a traditional gaming handheld. Split-screen mode unfolds the tablet upright and splits the screen vertically, so that you can game on one side and watch videos on the other side. You can also choose to enter full-screen mode, which dedicates the full 11.6″ of unfolded screen real estate to gaming. Meanwhile, Expanded desktop mode lets you transform the device into a laptop by connecting it to a wireless keyboard, complete with a touchpad.

Details Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

RAM

32GB

Display

POLED folding display (expands from 7.7″ to 11.6″)

Battery

48Whr

Controllers

Detachable. Right controller features a small built-in screen/touchpad and acts as a vertical mouse (FPS Mode).

Modes

Handheld mode

Split-screen mode

Horizon full screen mode

Expanded desktop mode

Accessories

Wireless keyboard with touchpad



It’s also worth pointing out that the right detachable controller can double as a vertical mouse. If that wasn’t enough, this controller also houses a small screen that can be used as a touchpad. Additionally, this screen can display performance metrics and other settings, and it can become a customizable hotkey.

It’s important to keep in mind that since this is a concept device, Lenovo could change the specifications if it decides to go to market. There’s also no guarantee that the Legion Go Fold will become a real commercial product. However, Lenovo has turned other concepts into reality, like the ThinkBook Auto Twist Concept 2-in-1.

