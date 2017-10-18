If you own the Lenovo K8, K8 Plus, or K8 Note, we have some good as well as bad news. The good news is Lenovo has revealed on its website that all three devices will get updated to Android Oreo. This means they’ll receive all the latest features including picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, the ability to snooze notifications, and more.

The bad news, however, is that you’ll have to wait for quite some time before the update hits your device. The Lenovo K8 is expected to get it in June next year, while the other two models should be updated to the latest version of the OS a month later.

Editor's Pick All forthcoming Lenovo smartphones will feature stock Android from now Lenovo has announced that the company will now transition to pure Android experience, and that all forthcoming smartphones will feature stock Android Operating System. Lenovo smartphones have as yet been powered by the company’s proprietary UI …

So the best case scenario is that the Oreo update will be released around eight months from now if everything goes to plan. This is rather strange when considering that all three handsets run a near-stock version of Android. What this means is that the update should be relatively easy to prepare, as it doesn’t really contain a lot of custom features developed by Lenovo.

One of the major advantages of devices with stock Android on board is that they are normally one of the first to get updated to the latest versions of the OS. That’s one of the reasons why smartphones made by Google (Nexus and Pixel series) have been popular among consumers so far.

For now, the K8, K8 Plus, and K8 Note are the only Lenovo devices confirmed to get updated to Oreo, although more might join the list eventually.