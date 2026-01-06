These smart glasses ditch speakers and cameras to focus on real-time translation with captions

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

TL;DR LLVision has launched Leion Hey 2 smart glasses that offer real-time translations with subtitles displayed in the lenses.

The smart glasses support translations for over 100 languages and are claimed to take less than 500ms to interpret the input.

The glasses lack any speakers or cameras to focus on minimal visual cues.

For yet another year, we’re seeing sweeping momentum at CES for gadgets that use AI in some way. At CES 2026, smart or AR (augmented reality) glasses have been the clear choice for many brands to showcase their strides in AI.

LLVision is throwing its hat in the ring, too, with a showcase of its Leion Hey 2 smart glasses at CES 2026. LLVision positions these smart glasses for professional use, with a heavy focus on translation. As per the announcement, the Leion Hey 2 glasses support over “100 languages and dialects” and offer real-time translation with less than half a second of processing delay.

The transcripts for these translations also appear in front of your eyes, thanks to built-in heads-up displays in each lens. These also serve as captions for people with hearing impairments.

In its announcement, the company notes that Hey 2 AR glasses emphasize voices within a 60º field of view while suppressing background noise. This is facilitated by a four-microphone array that captures audio from a 360-degree view and uses AI-backed noise reduction to filter out babble, especially in busy environments.

In addition to its translation features, the glasses also support an interactive feature that lets you ask the built-in AI assistant questions or feed context, then receive responses on the display. Curiously, there are no speakers or cameras, which, according to the company, helps eliminate distractions. That also allows LLVision to reduce the weight to about 49 grams.

For two-way conversations, you can use the brand’s mobile app. Additionally, the glasses also support a teleprompter mode to help you deliver talks or lectures, or just assist you with recording videos.

While processing occurs on Microsoft Azure-backed cloud infrastructure, LLVision claims it processes data in compliance with the EU’s GDPR and allows users to review and delete translation history at will.

These glasses also offer a generous battery life, with claims of up to 96 hours of use per charge (when using the battery in the carrying case). For continuous conversations, LLVision says the glasses can provide up to 8 hours of continuous translation.

Leion Hey2 is already available for pre-ordering in the US through January 31. Although it is priced at $549, early adopters will be able to avail extra perks, including a $50 discount, a clip-on sunglass shade, and 1,200 minutes of “Pro” translation. The company, however, hasn’t revealed details about subscription prices for other buyers.

