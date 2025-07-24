The official LEGO Game Boy just dropped, and I need it now

TL;DR LEGO just announced a brick-build Game Boy DMG, complete with two cartridges.

It also features interchangeable lenticular screens with iconic moments.

Available for pre-order now at $59.99, it ships on October 1.

The Game Boy DMG is the most iconic retro gaming handheld of all time, and more than 30 years later it remains one of the most recognizable pieces of gaming hardware. Now, you can build the console with LEGO bricks, and it’ll cost you less than a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

The official LEGO Game Boy set is an unbelievably faithful recreation, with incredible details and a near 1:1 size ratio with the original handheld. It also comes with two cartridges, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land, which slot into the back of the console, just like you remember.

The LEGO Game Boy ships with two iconic carts and lenticular screens.

Even better, it comes with several interchangeable lenticular screens. That means by rotating the piece you can watch the Nintendo logo fall from the top of the screen or Mario bash his head into a block filled with a star. It also has a stand with a technic pin that clips into the headphone jack at the bottom for a secure display.

The body of the piece is filled with innovative building techniques, and I can’t wait to see how LEGO designers managed to make the angled start and select buttons, which look to use tire pieces for the same rubbery texture as the original. It’s not yet clear whether or not the set has printed pieces or stickers, but considering all of the details (and price), I’d expect mostly printed pieces.

Unlike the original Game Boy, the LEGO set does not ship with Tetris. This is most likely a licensing issue (LEGO doesn’t have the license for Pokemon until next year, either), although Super Mario Land is a solid alternative. It was originally intended to be included in the Game Boy box before being bumped for Tetris, after all.

The company took things a step further by recreating a classic Game Boy advertisement, which you can watch on Instagram. It’s uncanny how well LEGO managed to adapt it, and it shows off a few additional angles of the set.

The LEGO Game Boy set contains 421 pieces and costs $59.99. You can pre-order the set now on Amazon or the official LEGO website, with shipping starting on October 1.

