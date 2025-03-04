Have a legacy T-mobile SyncUp DRIVE device? Like it or not, it’s time to upgrade

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is retiring older SyncUP DRIVE hardware and its legacy app on March 15.

Users with legacy hardware can upgrade to the new model for free by downloading the T Life app.

The new version uses eSIM only, is locked to T-Mobile’s network, and lacks some older app features.

Since 2016, the T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE has been a great way to bring T-Mobile’s network to your car. While that’s not changing anytime soon, the hardware you’re using will. According to multiple reports from Redditors in the T-Mobile subreddit, T-Mobile has begun notifying legacy SyncUP DRIVE users that their current hardware and app will be retired on March 15.

The good news? You don’t have to pay anything to upgrade. To qualify, simply download the T Life app, where you should find the upgrade offer. However, this offer only applies to users still on the older legacy app. If your device already runs through the T Life app, you’re using a newer version of the device and don’t need to upgrade.

T-Mobile has been consolidating most of its services into the T Life app for a while now, so this change isn’t too surprising.

So, what’s different with the newer SyncUP DRIVE? The most significant change is that the legacy model used a nano-SIM, while the newer version is eSIM-only. This might frustrate users who previously removed the nano-SIM to use in other devices, such as PCs. Of course, that’s likely one of the reasons T-Mobile removed the feature in the first place.

Beyond the switch to eSIM, the other major change is that the new model is locked to the T-Mobile network and relies on the T Life app, which lacks some features found in the older version.

