Poll: Do you leave your foldable phone open when not using it?

Foldable phones are arguably the most exciting segment in the smartphone space right now, as more and more brands offer these devices in global markets.

After using a couple of foldable phones for a while, that got me wondering whether foldable owners leave their devices unfolded when not in use. Let me know via the poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to expand on your choice.

Do you leave your foldable phone open when not using it? 158 votes Yes, I do 16 % No, I don't 63 % I sometimes leave it open 20 %

It’s easy to see why you wouldn’t leave your phone unfolded when not in use. These screens are still fragile compared to conventional glass displays, so keeping your device folded protects the inner screen from accidental damage. And it costs a pretty penny to replace these screens.

Then again, leaving a foldable unfurled allows for easier access, as you don’t have to use two hands to unfold the device when you decide to use it.

