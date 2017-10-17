If you’re looking for the perfect launcher to emulate a Google Pixel, Lawnchair just might be for you. Up until now, it’s been an XDA Forums darling. Luckily for the rest of us, it’s now getting a release on the Google Play Store.

Lawnchair is more than just a reproduction of the Pixel Launcher. It lets you customize the look of your home screen and how you interact with it. You can choose between different styles of search bars, showing the assistant icon, and grid size, among other options. It feels like it has taken the most popular options of the ultra-popular Nova Launcher and fused them with the Pixel Launcher for a perfect combination.

One of the nicest options in Lawnchair is the dark theme. You can choose Light, Dark, or Black and it themes the app tray, home screen widget, and the launcher options menu. It doesn’t quite go as far as something like Substratum, but it’s a nice start. Lawnchair also features support for icon packs, notification badges, and exporting your settings for backup.

Lawnchair isn’t perfect. It can take a little bit to load, some theme combinations can look a bit wonky, and sometimes my search widget disappears. But, it shows a lot of promise. There aren’t any Pixel 2 features built-in yet, but we’d imagine those are coming in the future. You can grab Lawnchair at the link below, but if you’d like to enable the Google Now pane, you’ll have to download an add-on from this site and enable it in settings.

What do you think of Lawnchair? Will it replace your current launcher? Let us know down in the comments.