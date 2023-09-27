This new Android app lets you make your own custom Wear OS watch faces

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR KWCH, aka Kustom Watchface Creator, is a new app that lets you create custom watch faces for Wear OS smartwatches.

The app includes a WYSIWYG editor and other tools that let you create a watch face according to your vision and needs.

One of the big draws of a smartwatch against a conventional watch is that you can choose different watch faces. Most smartwatch OS’s, including Wear OS, pack in many options to let you choose the perfect watch face for the occasion. But what if everything on offer doesn’t really suit your needs? The top Android watches all let you create your own watch face, but the process isn’t amateur-friendly. For users looking for an easier solution for creating custom watch faces, this new app called Kustom Watchface Creator could be precisely what you want.

Kustom Watchface Creator, or KWCH, is a new app by the developers of the popular widget-maker app KWGT (via 9to5Google). The devs have essentially recreated the base principles of KWGT with KWCH for Wear OS smartwatches. What this means is that you get a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor to let you build and fully customize your watch face.

With KWCH, you can create digital and analog clockfaces (with seconds hand) and customize them with your chosen widgets. You can also use animated patterns, live map backgrounds, and more. The app is compatible with Wear OS 2.5 and above, making it compatible with most smartwatches out there.

Standard features on the app include starter skins and Komponents (the name for widgets in KWCH), a few free presets, text boxes with customization, customizable shapes, touch actions, image support, animations, and so much more.

There is an IAP that unlocks Pro, which removes ads, unlocks import from SD card, external skins, and allows APK preset packs to be created. This Pro upgrade would thus make it easier to share your creations with other users and try out theirs.

