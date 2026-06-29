Kobo’s best Kindle-rivalling feature is finally live

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kobo’s StoryGraph integration is now live after being announced last month.

Users can automatically sync current reads, reading progress, and finished books with StoryGraph.

The feature works with both eBooks and audiobooks, and can be enabled through Kobo account settings.

Kobo users now have one less bit of reading admin to deal with. After announcing StoryGraph support last month, Rakuten Kobo has switched the integration on, meaning your Kobo reading progress can now sync with StoryGraph automatically.

As detailed in a press release in May, Kobo eReaders and apps can sync with a user’s StoryGraph account. Recently opened books can show up on your StoryGraph “Currently Reading” shelf, progress percentages can sync between Kobo and StoryGraph, and finishing a book on Kobo can automatically mark it as “Read” on StoryGraph.

The integration works with both eBooks and audiobooks, so it should work whether you are reading on a Kobo device or listening your way through the backlog. Once everything is linked, StoryGraph can use that activity for its reading stats, recommendations, challenges, streaks, and book-club features.

The Kobo help pages explain how easy it is to get started. Sign in to your Kobo account on Kobo.com, go to Account Settings, choose Integrations, then select StoryGraph and Connect. You can also head straight to kobo.com/account/integrations and connect StoryGraph from there. After signing in to StoryGraph and approving the link, your progress should start syncing automatically.

While it does not directly impact your reading, it should make the wider experience feel a bit more joined up. Kindle has long had Goodreads integration as one of its quieter advantages, even if Goodreads itself is not exactly beloved by everyone. StoryGraph has built a strong following as a more stats-heavy alternative, and automatic Kobo syncing means readers can get those insights without having to remember to update another app every time they make progress.

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