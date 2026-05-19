Kobo finally copies one of Kindle’s biggest ecosystem advantages

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Rakuten Kobo announced a new integration with StoryGraph.

The feature will support automatic syncing for current reads, reading progress, finished books, and star ratings.

The new integration launches in June.

Goodreads integration has long been one of Kindle’s understated ecosystem advantages. Kobo users, meanwhile, have mostly been stuck manually updating third-party reading trackers or relying on clunky workarounds. That changes very soon, thanks to Kobo’s newly announced partnership with StoryGraph.

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Starting in June, Kobo users will be able to tie their Kobo device to the StoryGraph platform. Recently opened books will automatically appear on users’ “Currently Reading” shelves, and reading progress percentages will sync between the Kobo and StoryGraph platforms. Likewise, finishing a title on Kobo will automatically mark it as “Read” in StoryGraph, and star ratings will sync as well. Users will still be able to manually edit entries within StoryGraph if they want more nuanced control. The new integration will support all Kobo account-based content, including both eBooks and audiobooks.

For Kobo users, this is a pretty meaningful quality-of-life upgrade and one that has been requested on Reddit threads for years. Many consider automatic tracking one of Kindle’s few remaining ecosystem advantages. The move also feels very on-brand for Kobo. While Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem continues to feel increasingly closed off, Kobo has steadily pitched a more flexible but equally well-rounded alternative.

StoryGraph, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation for analytics and personalized recommendations. It also offers motivational and community features like reading streaks, challenges, and book clubs. Automatic syncing should make all of those features feel more seamless for Kobo users and help make Kobo’s ecosystem feel even more complete.

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