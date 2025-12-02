This e-reader accessory finally dropped and its already sold out

Kobo

TL;DR Kobo’s $30 Bluetooth remote is now shipping as the company’s first official page-turning accessory.

The Kobo Remote offers hands-free page turns, months-long AAA battery life, and basic audiobook controls.

Early demand wiped out the first batch, but a restock is scheduled for December 15.

Kobo has officially started shipping its new Kobo Remote, a compact Bluetooth accessory that lets users flip e-reader pages hands-free. The tiny, tactile controller for next- and previous-page turns isn’t a novel idea (third-party remotes have been floating around for years), but this is the first branded option built specifically for Kobo’s ecosystem, and it should offer the most seamless compatibility.

Whether you’re cocooned in a blanket or torturing yourself on a treadmill, the appeal of hands-free page turns doesn’t take much explaining. Bluetooth remotes offer an easier way to utilize a stand and keep your hands bundled up or on the workout bar. Kobo’s Remote also features a clip-free design, keeping your screen unobstructed. It runs on a single AAA battery and can even handle basic controls for Kobo Audiobooks. If your Kobo eReader has Bluetooth, you’re good to go. The Remote works with just about everything in the current lineup, including the Clara 2E, Clara BW, Clara Colour, Libra 2, Libra Colour, Sage, Elipsa, and Elipsa 2E.

Kobo originally planned to release the Remote on November 4, 2025, but shortly after the preview announcement, the launch was pushed back to December 2. Despite the delay, the timing works out for many shoppers. Black Friday brought solid discounts across Kobo’s lineup, and plenty of readers likely walked away with new devices. For anyone who upgraded or bought into the brand for the first time, the Remote lands as an easy, low-cost way to round out the experience. It also makes a thoughtful stocking stuffer for any bookworms on your holiday list.

Unfortunately, many e-reader enthusiasts had the same idea. The first batch has already sold out, and Kobo’s website now lists a restock date of December 15. Given its sub-$30 price and the ongoing holiday crunch, it’s easy to imagine the next wave disappearing just as quickly. If you’re hoping for a cozier way to turn the page, setting a reminder might be a solid play.

