For a limited time, a free three months of Kindle Unlimited is up for grabs

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Prime members can currently claim three free months of Kindle Unlimited if they are not already a subscriber.

Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of titles and works on Kindle devices and the free Kindle app.

The promo is part of the lead-up to this year’s Prime Big Deal Days beginning on October 7, 2025.

Amazon is already baiting book lovers ahead of its October Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, members can sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost, running back a similar promo we saw ahead of Prime Day in July.

Normally $11.99 a month, Kindle Unlimited unlocks millions of ebook titles, plus audiobooks, comics, and magazines. With a subscription, users can borrow up to 20 titles at a time, which is ambitious even for the most committed of bedrotters. You also don’t need a Kindle to utilize Kindle Unlimited, since everything included works seamlessly in the free Kindle app on Android (or iOS). In other words, if you don’t have a Kindle, you can still sign up for the free period and read or listen on your phone or tablet.

Of course, the catch is that once the three months are up, Kindle Unlimited will start billing users’ accounts at the regular $11.99 per month (plus tax) price unless cancelled. If you’re interested in testing the waters, you’ll want to set a reminder before your free period ends. Still, even a few months of no-strings reading is a solid bargain.

Unfortunately, the deal also isn’t open to everyone. The promo is limited to Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited or who haven’t used the service in a long time. You’ll have to check the Kindle Unlimited landing page while signed into your Amazon account to see if you are eligible.

This isn’t just a random giveaway. Amazon is clearly warming up for its pre-holiday fall event, set to kick off on October 7, 2025. Prime members can expect steep discounts on Kindle hardware and content during the event itself. Until then, it may be worth a glance at the current promotions available. There are already some e-reader price drops up for grabs, as well as early eBook sales with prices up to 80% off.

