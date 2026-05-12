Amazon’s most affordable Kindle Scribe is finally joining the lineup

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon’s cheaper Kindle Scribe without Front Light will be released on June 10 at 7:00 AM PT.

The model will cost $429.99, making it $70 cheaper than the front-lit Kindle Scribe.

The Amazon listing is live, and you can sign up to be notified when the device is released.

Amazon’s latest Kindle Scribe lineup was announced last year, but the cheapest model was held back to make readers wait a little longer. It didn’t arrive in early 2026 as originally billed, but the wait now has an end date, with the Kindle Scribe without Front Light set to be released on June 10 at 7:00 AM PT.

Would you buy a new model of the Kindle Oasis? 786 votes Yes! 95 % No 5 %

The date is shown on Amazon’s listing for the no-front-light model, which will be available for $429.99. That makes it the cheapest way into Amazon’s redesigned Scribe range, sitting $70 below the regular Kindle Scribe with a front light and well below the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, which starts at $629.99.

As the name suggests, the trade-off is the lack of front light. On Kindles, the front light is what lets you comfortably read the screen in darker rooms or at night, so this version should be just as good unless you tend to read in the dark to avoid waking others.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Other than that sacrifice, this is part of the same refreshed Scribe family Amazon announced in September, featuring an 11-inch paper-like display, a thinner, lighter design, and the Premium Pen included in the box. The listing also highlights built-in notebooks, support for importing documents from Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, and AI tools for searching, summarizing, and refining handwritten notes.

You can’t preorder this version of the Kindle Scribe just yet, but you can add yourself to a waitlist via the Amazon listing so you’ll get an email when it’s released.

Follow