The new Kindle Scribe is here, and it adds a splash of color

TL;DR Amazon has unveiled a redesigned Kindle Scribe lineup, including its first model with color.

The new devices feature a thinner, lighter design, faster performance, and AI-powered notebook tools.

Pricing will start at $429.99, with US availability expected later this year, followed by UK and German launches planned for early 2026.

Amazon has announced a complete refresh of its Kindle Scribe lineup, highlighted by the company’s first model designed for writing in color. The new devices are said to be slimmer, lighter, and faster, with Amazon also promising AI-driven tools to help with note-taking and reading.

According to the company’s press release, the new Kindle Scribe series includes three models: a redesigned Scribe with a front light, a cheaper edition without a front light arriving early next year, and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. All feature an 11-inch paper-like display, reduced parallax for a more natural writing experience, and improved performance thanks to a new chip and memory upgrades.

The Scribe Colorsoft is literally the most eye-catching addition. Amazon says its custom Colorsoft display tech delivers a softer, eye-friendly color experience than typical LCDs. It supports multiple pen and highlighter colors, plus a new shading tool for art and note-taking. The company also claims weeks of battery life and the same distraction-free reading approach as other Kindles.

Software is also getting a shake-up. The refreshed interface adds Quick Notes, integration with Google Drive and OneDrive, and an AI-powered notebook that can search handwriting and provide summaries. Amazon says future updates will allow notes to sync with Alexa Plus for conversational queries. New AI reading features, like spoiler-free recaps and contextual “Ask this Book” questions, are also planned.

It’s worth remembering that last year’s Kindle Colorsoft debut didn’t exactly go smoothly, with reports of screen tint issues. Hopefully, Amazon has learned from those early stumbles as it doubles down on color with the Scribe line.

The updated Kindle Scribe will be available in the US later this year, starting at $499.99, while the Colorsoft model starts at $629.99. The no-front-light edition will follow at $429.99 in early 2026. Amazon says UK and German launches are also planned for early next year.

