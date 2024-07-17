The Kindle Scribe is now available at an all-time low price of $235 for Prime Day

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Kindle Scribe is one of Amazon’s best e-readers, making it a pretty expensive purchase. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day event, though, the Kindle Scribe’s price just dropped 31%, taking it from $340 to $235! If you’ve been eyeing this e-reader, this all-time low price is absolutely the best opportunity to get your hands on it. This particular deal is for the 16GB variant, which provides just enough storage for your e-books and documents.

The Kindle Scribe is no ordinary e-reader. For one, it’s the only Kindle available right now with a built-in digital notebook that supports stylus handwriting that comes very close to the feel of writing on actual paper.

It’s also got a 10.2-inch glare-free screen that’s perfect for daytime or nighttime reading. The battery life, which lasts up to 12 weeks on a single charge, is another standout feature that’s certainly impressed us. And when you do eventually run out of juice, seven hours of charge time is all that’s required to get this device back to full charge, which will last you weeks.

All in all, the Kindle Scribe has some stellar features, but the fact that you can buy this device at an all-time low price of $235 makes it a complete steal. Take advantage of this incredible Amazon Prime Day deal while it lasts. And if you’d like to check out all the exclusive deals and discounts that are available to Prime members, or even just want to take advantage of quick shipping for your Prime Day orders, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

