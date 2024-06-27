Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Record deal saves you $168 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle
The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s best eReader, and it’s pretty expensive. Avid readers rejoice! Today, you can get a fantastic deal on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for just $272. That equates to a $168 discount over the full $440 price, and it is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this combo go for.
The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage, Amazon’s Basic Pen, a Leather Folio Cover, and a power adapter. Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” so we don’t know how long the deal will stick around.
There’s a lot to love about the Kindle Scribe. The display is large at 10.2 inches and features a 300ppi pixel density, which is super crisp for an eReader. It has 35 LED lights for night-time reading, and this is the first Amazon Kindle reader to support stylus handwriting. The paper-like writing experience is phenomenal. And if you care for battery life, this device is borderline crazy efficient, as we were able to make it last about three weeks on a single charge.
This is a great deal considering everything you get. In fact, this bundle is actually cheaper than getting the Kindle Scribe alone, which is currently going for the full $340 price point. This is also the most affordable we’ve ever seen this bundle go for, making it a record-low price you won’t see often. Readers and note-takers should take advantage of this deal now, before it ends.