Record deal saves you $168 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s best eReader, and it’s pretty expensive. Avid readers rejoice! Today, you can get a fantastic deal on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for just $272. That equates to a $168 discount over the full $440 price, and it is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this combo go for. Get the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $272

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage, Amazon’s Basic Pen, a Leather Folio Cover, and a power adapter. Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” so we don’t know how long the deal will stick around.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest e-reader yet, with pen support and note-taking capabilities. The Kindle Scribe offers Amazon's best e-reader features in a larger form factor with pen support. The big 10.2-inch display is perfect for note-taking and PDF annotation. See price at Amazon Save $168.00 Limited time deal!

There’s a lot to love about the Kindle Scribe. The display is large at 10.2 inches and features a 300ppi pixel density, which is super crisp for an eReader. It has 35 LED lights for night-time reading, and this is the first Amazon Kindle reader to support stylus handwriting. The paper-like writing experience is phenomenal. And if you care for battery life, this device is borderline crazy efficient, as we were able to make it last about three weeks on a single charge.

This is a great deal considering everything you get. In fact, this bundle is actually cheaper than getting the Kindle Scribe alone, which is currently going for the full $340 price point. This is also the most affordable we’ve ever seen this bundle go for, making it a record-low price you won’t see often. Readers and note-takers should take advantage of this deal now, before it ends.

You might like

Comments