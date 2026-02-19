Amazon's latest Kindle Scribe update marks a growing gap with the Colorsoft

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kindle Scribe update 5.19.2 adds Alexa+ note features.

The update also adds a new cloud sync setting for Drive and OneDrive imports.

Some Colorsoft owners have also spotted a new highlight color and colored bookmarks not listed in Amazon’s release notes.

Amazon is rolling out new Kindle Scribe software, continuing to lay the groundwork for AI tools on its notebook-forward ereader. Like most Kindle releases, version 5.19.2 rolls out across multiple models, but the most meaningful changes center on the Scribe’s note and cloud features. Specifically, the update focuses on the infrastructure behind Amazon’s evolving notebook experience.

As previously announced, Amazon is expanding support for sending notebooks to Alexa+, allowing the assistant to summarize notes, answer questions, and turn handwritten text into calendar events, to-dos, and reminders. The feature relies on Alexa+, Amazon’s subscription AI assistant, which is also currently rolling out.

Version 5.19.2 also adds a setting that controls how documents imported from Google Drive and OneDrive sync across devices, giving users more control over cloud management. As always, Amazon’s release notes also mention general performance improvements and bug fixes.

If you don’t have a Colorsoft model, the update might also leave you a little green with envy. Some Colorsoft owners have already spotted a new green highlight option, plus new colored bookmarks. Amazon hasn’t formally documented those changes, as its update notes typically remain brief.

Amazon has posted the update files for multiple Kindle models on its software downloads page, though feature availability varies by device. Even after installing an update, new features may take time to appear as Amazon enables them in stages. Overall, version 5.19.2 is a fairly modest update.

