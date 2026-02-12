The Kindle Scribe’s latest update turns scribbles into action

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Generative AI tools added to Kindle Scribes include note summaries, handwriting refinement, and improved search options.

New Alexa+ integration will also let users turn handwritten notes into reminders, to-dos, and calendar events.

Rollout began today, February 12, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.

Like everything else in tech right now, Amazon is leaning into AI. This time, it’s the Kindle Scribe getting a generative upgrade, with new notebook features designed to make your handwritten notes less chaotic.

The update adds AI-powered tools that can summarize pages of notes into bullet points, refine messy handwriting into cleaner text, and find notes by describing what you wrote, not just matching specific words. In theory, that means you can jot things down and worry about clean up later (or not at all).

There’s also deeper integration with Alexa+, Amazon’s newer, more conversational assistant. With Alexa+, you can send notebook content to the cloud and ask the assistant to offer guidance, create reminders, or pull specific details from your notes, effectively turning scribbles interactive. The catch is that Alexa+ is subscription-based, so the most advanced features won’t be available to everyone. It’s a fairly predictable move, layering smarter tools on top of existing hardware while tying the best experiences back into Amazon’s ecosystem.

None of this changes the core Scribe experience, which is an E Ink tablet built for reading and writing first. Shoppers are still looking at a 10.2-inch display, a pressure-sensitive stylus with a built-in eraser, and the same glare-free screen that makes long reading and writing sessions easy on the eyes. Storage starts at 16GB and goes up from there, and battery life remains in the multi-week territory Kindles are known for.

If you use your Scribe mostly as a distraction-free reader, the new tools may feel unnecessary. If it’s your daily notebook/productivity companion, automatic cleanup and AI-powered organization could be genuinely helpful. Amazon says the AI features begin rolling out today, February 12, with wider availability expected over the coming weeks. As usual with Kindle updates, timing may vary by device.

The biggest takeaway is that Amazon clearly sees the Scribe as more than an oversized Kindle with stylus support. By layering in AI (and tying it to Alexa+), the company is positioning the device as a smart notebook, not just a digital one.

