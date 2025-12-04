Amazon's Kindle Scribe Colorsoft drops just in time for holiday gifting

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon quietly updated its product pages to confirm December 10 availability for the new Kindle Scribe and Scribe Colorsoft.

Preorders aren’t live yet, but you can sign up on Amazon to get an email when the devices go on sale.

The new models offer faster performance, a refined writing experience, and, on the Colorsoft version, a color-capable E-Ink display.

Amazon has quietly updated its product listings to reveal when customers in the US can finally get their hands on the refreshed Kindle Scribe lineup. As of this morning (9 am PT/noon ET), the landing pages for both the new Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft now show an official December 10 availability.

The shift follows recent retailer listings and early press reports suggesting that Amazon’s next-gen note-taking readers wouldn’t land until early December. With today’s update, the company has now effectively locked in the US launch window without issuing a formal announcement. Amazon is also now offering the option to sign up for an email alert when the products officially go on sale. The new base model Kindle Scribe starts at $499.99, while the colorful Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is listed starting at $629.99. Notably, the cheaper $429.99 Scribe variant without a front light won’t be arriving on December 10, and is still planned for next year.

The new Scribe generation includes a faster chipset and broader performance improvements, with Amazon claiming up to 40% quicker responsiveness for tasks like writing and page turns. The Colorsoft model introduces a new color-capable E Ink display, adding support for colored highlights, annotations, and more visually rich note-taking. Amazon has also refined the writing feel with a textured display surface meant to provide more natural pen friction and updated the stylus itself.

For holiday gifting, the new date puts the new Scribes right on the edge of confident “will arrive by Christmas” territory. Amazon hasn’t yet clarified shipping windows, but we’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if we hear more. In the meantime, today’s listing update is the clearest confirmation yet that Amazon’s top note-taking Kindles will debut on December 10 in the United States.

