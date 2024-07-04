Kindle users face download glitches, Amazon has acknowledged the issue

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Kindle users are experiencing trouble when attempting to download new and previously purchased books to their e-readers.

Amazon is aware of the issue and is trying to resolve the outage, but the fix could take up to 48 hours.

The download function on the Kindle app on iOS and Android phones is unaffected by this outage.

Downloading books on a Kindle is usually a fairly straightforward affair. However, an ongoing outage that was first spotted on Wednesday by Good e-Reader is preventing users from downloading both previously purchased and new books to their Kindle devices. Per what users claim on Amazon’s support forum, troubleshooting steps, like restarting the device, deleting the book and checking it out again, and registering and registering the Kindle, do not seem to be working.

A moderator’s response indicates that Amazon is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. Good e-Reader also noted in its announcement that “it would be at least 48 hours before ebooks started downloading again, but it could be longer.”

This appears to be a widespread issue that users across countries are facing. Kindle users are also taking to Reddit to share their experiences with the outage and express their frustrations. Many users, who initially thought the problem was isolated to their e-readers, were in touch with Amazon support, only to find out that the issue is more widespread. If you have the Kindle app on your iOS or Android device, you might want to try downloading e-books to the app since it appears to be unaffected by the outage.

