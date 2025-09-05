The best Switch emulator just got a big update, with support for Silksong

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The official stable release 0.0.3 of the Switch emulator Eden is now available.

It adds performance updates, driver downloads, UI improvements, and bug fixes.

The update also adds support for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which released just yesterday.

It’s been just over a month since the Nintendo Switch emulator Eden dropped the release candidate for version 0.0.3, but after a few rounds of revisions, it’s finally ready for a stable release. The Yuzu fork adds a ton of new features and improvements, plus improved game compatibility.

For starters, the update features a number of Vulkan, JIT, and CMake bug fixes, which should provide a small performance boost on all machines. That includes Windows, Linux, and of course, Android.

This update also officially adds support for the new driver fetcher, which automatically recommends and downloads a driver for your specific device. This was a big hassle in the past, but now it’s as easy as opening the menu and tapping download.

This update aims to improve performance, usability, and game support.

Even better, Eden now has EmuReady integration. EmuReady is a new project that catalogs user-generated data for game compatibility on specific devices and emulators. The idea is that you can find a configuration that works on your hardware, then import those settings for a plug-and-play experience.

But the big news here is that version 0.0.3 of Eden now supports Hollow Knight: Silksong. The highly anticipated indie game just launched yesterday, and although it’s a relatively lightweight game, it didn’t run properly on older stable builds.

Of course, you will still need to buy the game and rip it from a modded Switch to play. Eden does not provide any copyrighted game or firmware files, so you’ll have to source those from your own hardware. Just note that the app doesn’t work properly with firmware newer than version 19.0.1. It’s also still in alpha, so performance may not be perfect.

It’s still early days for the Eden emulator, but it’s quickly become one of the most exciting projects for Switch emulation on Android. Now that Yuzu is done and dusted, it’s good to see the open-source code picked up by a new team of developers. For full patch notes and download links, head over to the official GitHub.

