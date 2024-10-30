Deal: Turn old electronics into smart devices with the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini

Smart home electronics are fun and exciting, but there’s something about that old lamp that just can’t be replaced. Some older electronics are undoubtedly worth keeping, but that doesn’t mean you can’t turn them into smart devices! That’s precisely what the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini does, and right now, you can save an excellent 35% on a 2-pack bundle, slashing the price down to just $12.99. Get the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) for only $12.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the sale could end anytime. Again, this is a 2-pack bundle.

The Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 2-pack is already pretty cheap at its original $19.99 price point, so the 35% is a really tasty cherry on top. Essentially, this little plug acts as an intermediary, placed between the wall outlet and your electronic device’s plug. Its primary purpose is pretty straightforward: it can let electricity through or cut it off. This essentially means anything plugged into it can be turned on or off. It’s a great accessory for using with kettles, lamps, fans, and more.

The main lure here is that this is a Wi-Fi connected device, which is the part that makes it smart. For starters, you can control it using the official app, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can also group them for automatic controls, set schedules, place auto-off timers, and more. The design is also tiny, and the white color makes it easily blend into its environment. Kasa is so confident about this product that you’ll even get a 2-year warranty for an extra layer of peace of mind.

Again, we would recommend this product at its full price, but saving some cash is always nice! Take advantage of this deal while you can. We’re not sure how long the sale will last. At just $12.99, it’s also a very easy purchase to make your home smarter. Unlike many other smart devices, this one is actually very helpful.

