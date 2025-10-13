Record-low deal: This Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip turns any electronic smart!

There’s no need to switch out all your appliances to turn your smart home. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 can do most of the heavy work, and it is currently at a new record-low price of just $34.99! Buy the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 for just $34.99 ($45 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there is one crucial fact to keep in mind. The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new members get a 30-day free trial, so you might be able to get access to this deal for free!

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip has six smart power outlets and three USB ports. Using the Kasa smart app, or voice control with your favorite assistant app, you can control electronics in your home, home office, or small business.

We know making your home smart can be annoying, not to mention expensive. Here’s something that can save you both time and money. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 is pretty awesome, especially if you can catch it at today’s $34.99 price, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it go for.

Essentially, this power strip connects to your Wi-Fi network and can be controlled from the official application or your favorite digital assistant (it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa).

There are six AC outlets that can be managed individually. This means you can use it to control lamps, fans, kettles, or anything you already own. You can then turn these electronics on or off remotely. Even better, you can automate them by setting schedules, timers, group them, and more. The app will even monitor energy consumption for you, and it works as a surge protector to keep your electronics safe at all times.

By the way, there are also three USB ports for charging mobile devices and accessories. Setting it up is simple, too, as it requires no hub, and the app will quickly guide you through the process.

We’re unsure how long this deal will last, so try to jump on it as soon as possible. It’s a really neat product that could be the perfect way to make your dumb electronics smart without overcomplicating your setup.

