This Kasa Smart Light Switch can turn any light switch smart for only $12.99

Smart lights are great, but sometimes, a smart light switch is a better solution. These are usually also pretty cheap, and we can often find really good sales on them. For example, right now, you can get the Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for just $12.99. Get the Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for just $12.99 ($7 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” By the way, you can save a bit more if you get a 3-pack.

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 See price at Amazon Save $7.00 Limited Time Deal!

First things first: why would you get a smart light switch instead of smart lights? Well, sometimes people like specific light bulbs, such as those cool-looking retro ones. Additionally, some lights use different fixtures, and these are pretty rare to find in smart configurations. Sometimes people have rooms with a bunch of lights, in which case it would be cheaper to replace the switch than swapping out all light bulbs. Some also control their fans with the switch, and it’s more straightforward to get a smart light switch than finding and replacing your fan with a smart one.

The Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 replaces the regular light switch, and when using it manually, it works much like one. Of course, it is smart, though. This means it can connect to Wi-Fi and can offer all those cool smart home features we all love.

You can turn it on or off remotely, set up light schedules, and automate actions. For example, if you have a smart motion detector, you can make it so that the switch turns on when motion is detected in a room. Additionally, it supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it using voice commands.

At just $12.99, you really can’t go wrong with this one if you’re looking to make your home smarter and find this to be a better solution than buying smart light bulbs. Go get yours while it’s on sale!

