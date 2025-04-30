Deal: Fill your house with smart lights for under $25!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking to light up your home with smart lights? These are a simple and affordable way to make your home smart, and they are still my most helpful smart home devices. While they used to be pricey acquisitions, prices are much more accessible now, especially when you can catch a deal like today’s! This Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack is under $25! Buy this Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack for just $24.64 ($15.35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The pack comes with four light bulbs.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Go ahead, choose a new color every day for the rest of your life. TP-Link managed to fit just about everything you can ask for into its Kasa Smart light bulbs. You can leave the hub behind and control everything from the palm of your hand at a price the competition can't quite catch. See price at Amazon Save $15.35 Limited Time Deal!

OK, so maybe you won’t “fill your house” with this pack, but perhaps you will! It depends on how big your place is. Either way, a single 4-pack should cover the most important areas in most homes. You can also get a couple of packs or more if you need more light bulbs.

These light bulbs are quite handy. I’ve tested them in the past, and they work like a charm. They are A19-sized light bulbs with 800 lumens of brightness. This is the equivalent of a 60W incandescent light bulb, but because these are LED bulbs, they’re much more efficient and only use 9W each.

Brightness isn’t really the main focus here, though. What matters is that these are smart light bulbs. They connect to the internet over Wi-Fi and can be controlled using the official app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. To make matters simpler, no hub is required.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Once set up and connected, you can turn them on and off from your phone or using voice commands. Additionally, this can be done remotely, as long as both your device and the light are connected to the internet. You’ll also be able to easily automate your lights, set schedules, add them to routines, and more. For example, my favorite automation is turning on the lights when I walk into a room, using my Amazon Echo’s motion detector.

Quick story: I recently argued with my best friend over the fact that cool lighting is better than warm lighting. She disagreed. Regardless, with this smart light bulb, you’ll be able to pick between 2500K-6500K, giving you a full range of color temperature levels to choose from. Additionally, you can change the color to any of 16 million available hues.

At $24.64 for this four-pack, you are essentially only paying $6.16 per bulb. That’s quite the deal, so take advantage of this opportunity before the sale ends!